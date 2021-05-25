Leak survey to track water loss in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho has an agreement for a leak survey to better track water loss.

There are 145 miles of distribution pipes in Neosho.

57 of those miles are cast iron and ductile iron.

These pipes can be listened to with audible equipment to detect leaks in the system.

Like other city systems, Neosho too has suffered with water loss.

Public Works Director, Nate Siler says this is a good way to deal with that.

“The Neosho area is riddled with lime stone in the ground,” Siler said. “A lot of the leaks don’t surface. That’s the main purpose of it, leaks that don’t surface from the ground that are finding roots in the rock and we’re not able to locate them.”

Siler says because Neosho has an older system, they have experienced higher levels of water loss.