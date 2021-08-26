Leadership Kansas tours in Pittsburg to improve communities

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Community leaders from across Kansas are in Pittsburg this week.

They’re hoping to take what they learn in Pittsburg to change their communities for the better.

And this could even have an impact in places like Leawood and Wichita. For more than seven months, these leaders travel to regions across the state to see how the communities operate, and speak with local leaders about what makes the area tick.

This week, the Kansas Chamber brought 40 community leaders to Pittsburg as part of its annual Leadership Kansas program.

Over the next few days, participants will be exploring local attractions, restaurants and industries.

They’ll also be speaking with city leaders to discuss local initiatives — including Pittsburg’s efforts to increase housing.

“Two thirds of the people that work here, don’t live here, we just don’t have the houses and the neighborhoods that people want to move into, so we’re building right now there’s four different housing developments going on and a fifth one getting ready to get started, we have 500 plots ready to go for residential housing,” said Jay Byers, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager.

Leadership Kansas has two more stops in its 20-21 cycle. One in the north central region — the other in Goodland, before finishing in Topeka.

Leadership Kansas is actually the second longest running leadership program in the country — staring back in 1978.

It’s helped over 14 hundred community leaders — including several in the Pittsburg community.