LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — After 3 years of collaborative planning, a brand-new 9-1-1 center is coming to Lawrence County. Officials with the Lawrence County Emergency Services Board held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday evening to celebrate the next generation of services.

“The diversity of our Board’s been extremely helpful, as you saw we have a fire chief, we have a police chief, we have citizens that have been involved in the 9-1-1 effort for 29 years. We have a tremendous group,” said Mike Palmer, Chair, Lawrence County 911.

The state-of-the-art facility will include a 300-foot communications tower.

“With the technology that we have with GIS and the way that we can locate people now, because it’s not just knowing what telephone you called us on, but we can actually follow your car along a roadway and know where you’re traveling and see that so that we can get services to you,” said Bonnie Whitt-Schulte, Executive Director, Lawrence County 911.

The new dispatch center will also be “FEMA-rated,” with space for bedrooms and bathrooms in the case of an emergency.

“Probably the most important part is the fact that it’s designed to withstand storm events, so that even in an emergency or a catastrophic event near here or next to the building, the building will still be up and running,” said Tim Guillot, Architect, Esterly Schneider & Associates.

Officials say it will allow for better coverage and signal to rural parts of the county.

“We all take 9-1-1 for granted. We dial and we expect somebody to answer, but you know, what’s going to be built here is the technology behind that and the response to that call will save somebody’s life,” said G.R. Stovall, President, Dewitt Associates.

The building and its tower are expected to be finished by October of next year.