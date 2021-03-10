Lawmaker pushes plan to undo Kansas policy on vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Kansas outlined a measure Wednesday that would overturn Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s policy of withholding doses of COVID-19 vaccines from counties wanting to move to a new phase of inoculations before the rest of the state.

Senate health committee Chair Richard Hilderbrand called the policy “blackmail or extortion.”

Kelly says the goal is to “keep the train running as smoothly as we possibly can.”

In the past two days, another 25,809 Kansans have been given their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total number of residents vaccinated with one dose to 491,431, or 16.9% of Kansans. Of those, 249,315 have also received a second dose.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1,112,250 doses have been distributed in Kansas so far. That is up 91,870 since Monday.