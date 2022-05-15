GALENA, Ks. — People are taking the time to remember the members of law enforcement who have lost their lives over the past year.



May 15th is Law Enforcement Memorial Day.



Today places like Galena flew flags at half-staff, while members of various departments wear black bands over their badges to remember those who lost their life.



“We always say never forget and what that means to me is that we go back to the beginning of the formation of our particular agency and we recognize, we take time to remember all those men who died in the line of duty while serving our community,” says David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.



According to Groves, there have been 105 members of law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty this year.



In Kansas this includes Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft and Iola Police Officer David Ingle.