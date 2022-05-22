GALENA, Ks. — Law enforcement agencies in Southeast Kansas are reminding drivers to buckle up for Memorial Day weekend.



Starting today agencies like the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will start taking part in the Click It Or Ticket campaign.



It’s supported by a grant through the Kansas Department of Transportation.



The campaign is designed to help reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries by increasing law enforcement presence on the roads to help enforce seatbelt compliance.



Cherokee County sheriff David Groves says memorial day weekend is often the first vacation many families take after school ends, making campaigns like this crucial this time of year.



“One of the worst of the law enforcement profession is knocking on a family’s door and letting them know that a loved one has passed away in a traffic crash, and that’s really what our objective is, to reduce the number of deaths that occur during a traffic crash,” says Groves.



160 law enforcement agencies across Kansas will be taking part in the Click It Or Ticket campaign this year.



It will last through June 4th.