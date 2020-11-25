Law enforcement discuss reckless holiday driving

The highways can be dangerous during the holidays, with the day before Thanksgiving often having the highest amounts of drunk drivers on the road.

Local law enforcement are working to combat reckless drivers this year.

“Thanksgiving is historically a heavily traveled holiday and so as we see an increase in highway traffic, we’ll likewise increase our presence on the roadway cause we want to make sure folks make it to their destinations and back safely,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

Police around the four states are well aware of the dangers holiday drivers can cause.

The day before Thanksgiving is often called “Black Out Wednesday” where drunk drives take to the road more than ever.

And the pandemic isn’t helping that case.

“With the pandemic, while you think that highway traffic went down, what that did was actually did was cause people to start driving faster so the incidents across the state of folks being stopped by law enforcement in excess of 100 miles per hour has increased dramatically,” Groves said.

Those habits they’ve formed aren’t expected to go away either–even if it is Thanksgiving.

“If they’ve been driving faster and faster over the past several months, that’s not necessarily expected to change just because its a holiday weekend because they’re now in the habit of driving faster than they normally would have,” Groves said.

So, in preparation, law enforcement across the four states region are being proactive.

They’re making sure more of them are on patrol to catch those reckless drivers.

“Our office and law enforcement across the region will be stepping up our efforts, there will be an increase presence of law enforcement on the roadways,” Groves said.

Citizens are noticing the hard work law enforcement are putting in to keep them protected, such as Joe Earhart, Joplin resident.

“I feel like there’s more policemen on the highway watching out for traffic and I think they do a good job of monitoring that and I feel it is safer this time of year,” Earhart said.

Because they know law enforcement has their backs, even when times are dangerous.

“At the end of the day we want to make sure that everyone can celebrate, and celebrate safely,” Groves said.