JOPLIN, Mo. — A former Joplin Police Officer is showing his appreciation for those serving the city.

Tonight was the first Law Enforcement Appreciation Night at the Southwest Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Regional Lodge # 27.

They held a free dinner for current officers, former and retired officers along with a cornhole tournament and live band.

“I just want police officers to have a good reason to come together and just have time to visit, and not have to worry about the pressures of work. And not really have to worry about coming together for tragic reasons, just to have camaraderie, and conversation and friendship.” said Travis Walthall, Organizer.

Walthall plans on holding this event next year.