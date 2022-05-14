CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) – Two Oklahoma students were awarded scholarships in honor of two teenagers missing for decades.

Seth Schaper, of Welch, and Ella Bluejacket, of Bluejacket, were each given $500 from the Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman Memorial Scholarship.

“This is the first year we were able to award the scholarships,” said Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother.

Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were teenage best friends. Lauria attended Bluejacket Schools where she was a cheerleader and Ashley attended Welch Schools where she was on the girls’ basketball team.

The Bible and Freeman families set up the account in 2020 to provide scholarships to students from where the girls attended school.

“We hope that we can help give an education to other children since our girls’ opportunities were taken away,” said Lisa Brodrick, Lauria Bible’s cousin.

The 16-year-old best friends were spending the night at the Freeman homestead when they disappeared on Dec. 30, 1999. Investigators believe Danny Freeman was fatally shot over a drug debt and Kathy Freeman was also fatally shot and the mobile home was set on fire.

The girls were kidnapped and are presumed dead.