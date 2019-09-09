Largest mobile World War I Museum takes shape in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local public library receives a mobile exhibit encompassing the history of World War I.

The Joplin Public Library opened the largest mobile World War I Museum Sunday.

The traveling museum features photos, uniforms, and documents from heroes of the war.

Inspiration for the exhibit came from the curator’s job as a bereavement counselor in hospice.

One of his patients reminded him of the 100th anniversary of World War I, which made him dive deep into the history of the war.

Keith Colley, curator, says, “We made a promise. We did as a country 100 years ago, that we would not forget the lives and the sacrifice that we lost in this war.”

The museum will remain open through Friday, September 13.

A closing reception will be held Thursday, September 12 from 6PM to 7:30 PM, featuring donuts, which made their premier to the world during the Great War.