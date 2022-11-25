GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser.

They’re collecting money that will be used to buy toys for local kids. It’s something they do every year on Black Friday. The officers will then buy the toys and take them to the elementary school, to make sure every kid feels the magic of Christmas.

“And that’s the main thing of it, you know, helping those kids out that don’t get as much as some other families. And, that’s the main reason or all of this, is to help them out,” said Corporal Corky Hicks, Galena Police Department.

If you were unable to stop at the Boot Block, donations will still be accepted at the Galena Police Department.