Large bear spotted on Missouri family’s porch

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – Randy Vessell says he was watching television Saturday night when his phone alerted him that something or someone had been spotted on his Ring doorbell camera.

Vessell is used to seeing small, wild animals near his home because he lives in a rural area. When he looked out his front door, he saw a huge black bear. The doorbell camera recorded the bear eating food Vessell had left out for the birds.

Vessell called his friend, who is a game warden. The friend estimated the bear to be about 300 pounds. The bear went away after about 15 minutes.

The bear had been spotted in the Ste. Genevieve area, about four miles away from Vessell’s home, on Friday and again on Saturday.