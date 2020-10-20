Lanagan Woman Sentenced to 7 years for Trafficking Stolen Identities

NEOSHO, Mo. – A Lanagan woman has pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to trafficking in stolen identities in Neosho and was sentenced to 7 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Angela Horton, 47, was sentenced by Judge Kevin Selby of the 40th Judicial Circuit on Tuesday, October 20, on one count of B Felony Trafficking in Stolen Identities. The state dismissed additional counts of stealing and forgery.
On November 8, 2019, deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a motel in Neosho rented in the defendant’s name. In the motel room, law enforcement discovered stolen property including debit cards, checks, social security cards, and other identifying information for more than five victims.
The case was investigated by Todd Morgan and additional deputies of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by William Lynch and Sarah Crites of the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.