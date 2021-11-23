Lamar’s ‘Stompin’ Grounds’ receives new name

LAMAR, Mo. — The newly opened event center, The Stompin’ Grounds, and Great Plains Sponsorships have joined forces to enter into a partnership agreement with Freeman Health System. This partnership grants Freeman Health System exclusive naming rights to the outdoor event venue which has now been renamed as The Freeman Outdoor Event Center.

“This is an exciting partnership, and it’s one that really highlights the intersection between wellness and community involvement,” shares Ryan Patrick, VP of Great Plains Sponsorships. “It’s also a great opportunity to not only elevate the facility, but to elevate the economic development of the county as a whole.”

David Johnson, Founder of the center formally known as The Stompin’ Grounds, says that signage reflecting the name change will be installed today, but that they intend to maintain their website and social media as is under The Stompin’ Ground name.

For more updates and for the announcement of the 2022 event schedule, visit their website

or follow their Facebook page.