LAMAR, Mo. — The City of Lamar is changing its trash service. In the past, the city collected residential and commercial trash. Starting June 1st, Republic Services will be collecting and hauling the city’s trash — a decision made last April.

On Monday of next week, the Republic Services will begin distributing poly-carts to residents. This means the trash portion of residential city utility bills will go from $15 a month to $13.

For commercial purposes, pricing will depend on the size of the dumpster and the amount of times it needs to be picked up.

“So, depending on where the resident lives or where the customer lives, uh, Republic has come up with a schedule on how they will pick up those containers and which day of the week that will be on,” said Rusty Rives, Assistant City Administrator, City of Lamar.

The City of Lamar encourages residents to update customer information, for a smooth transition.

You can learn more about these changes by following this link here.