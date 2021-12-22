Lamar temporarily closing some city facilities after Christmas

LAMAR, Mo. — Some of Lamar’s municipal buildings will be closed next week out of an abundance of caution.

The City of Lamar released in a Facebook post that starting Tuesday, December 28, they will be limiting access to certain facilities. Namely, they are:

City Hall lobbies

TATS

Lamar Police Department

City leaders tell us this is a precaution against rising COVID-19 cases in the area and to potentially halt more spreading following holiday gatherings.

Services will still be operational, though, and utility payments can still be made their usual ways.

Normal operations will resume at the end of January next year.