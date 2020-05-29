Lamar Teen in Custody for Shooting

LAMAR, Mo. — A teen is in custody following a police investigation into a Lamar shooting.

Thursday, Lamar Police Officers were dispatched to Cox Barton County Hospital in reference to Bryan Townsend, 24, of Lamar who had been shot. Townsend was later transported to a Joplin hospital where his injuries are listed as non-life threatening.

Phillip Boyd Jr.

Investigation led authorities to the crime scene located at 1200 block of Grand in Lamar. It was here that Phillip Boyd Jr., 18, of Lamar was taken into custody for the shooting.

Boyd is being held at the Barton County Jail pending formal charges through the Barton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement has not located the weapon used in the shooting. Anyone that does locate the gun is asked to contact the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546.