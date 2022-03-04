LAMAR, Mo. — This week was Celebrate You Week at Lamar High School.

A time to recognize students and do special things for them. Friday, members of the community came to the school to teach kids about certain life skills such as self-defense, healthy snacking, CPR, and mental health.

Zumba and yoga classes were also taught. Members of the National Guard, Missouri Department of Conservation, and even an author were also there – talking about those career fields.

“Everyone responded really well when I reached out to them. Everyone has been more than willing to help out and I cannot tell you how much we really appreciate everyone’s willingness to work together and help our students,” said LHS counselor Chelsie Griffin.

“It’s really good to have people from our community come teach us. It will help a lot and we really appreciate that,” said senior Avery Bennett.

Celebrate You Week was started by a former Lamar Counselor back in 2019.