LAMAR, Mo. — A senior is making history at Lamar High School.

Noah Harris is the first person in school history to be chosen for the Missouri All-State Choir two years in a row. Harris is one of only four basses in the southwest Missouri district to be chosen to perform at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach.

Harris said after last year, he worked hard to make it again this year, and is thankful the effort paid off, “It was one of the most memorable experiences of my life,” Harris said.

“I met all three of my roommates [who] were awesome. They were so much fun to be around, and we became super close; we still are, we still keep in touch. It was a lot of fun to hear that degree of a choir, and how talented everybody truly was. It was very impressive to hear and to be a part of.”

Harris plans to pursue a degree in vocal music and conducting at Missouri State University before applying to medical school.