Lamar Schools lift mask requirements

The Lamar R-1 School District announces they will move to lift the mask requirements for students, staff, and visitors effective June 1st, 2021.

They report that any person is welcome to wear a mask in the school building unless it inhibits the person’s ability to perform his or her job, inhibits a student’s ability to participate in the education process or is disruptive to the educational environment.

The school officials say in their Facebook post that social distancing is encouraged when in the school building. Students, staff and visitors should continue to monitor their symptoms and should not enter their facilities if they are exhibiting symptoms.

The district says they will continue to monitor the effectiveness of their current practices as well as monitor CDC recommendations in order to keep students and staff safe.