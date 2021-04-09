Lamar park cleanup

LAMAR, Mo. — Students in Lamar learned the value of performing community service.

This morning students at Lamar career and technical center went to the Lamar City Park to give a helping hand.

Due to past storms in the area many sticks and branches laid all over the park. Students spent their time picking them up, giving mowing services room to mow.

Their hours at the park where logged for community service they can show on resumes for their future life plans.

Erin Eggerman, Alternative School Director:

“The kids need to realize that they don’t need to get paid to do something good for the community, they just need to go and do it. To help out individuals that work extremely hard to keep the park up and running.”

While this was the first time they have gone to the park for community service Erin Eggerman adds they plan to continue doing it in the future.