LAMAR, Mo. — Two Lamar men were arrested Wednesday after police located some stolen tools.

A work truck was said to have been burglarized Tuesday night with several tools being taken. The following Wednesday morning officers launched their investigation after receiving a report.

Officers followed their lead to a house at the 1300 block of College St. in Lamar. After obtaining a search warrant with assistance from the Barton County Prosecutors Office, LPD entered the home around 9:30 AM and found many of the tools inside.

Kaden McDowell

Chance Jordan

Two men, 19-year-old Kaden McDowell, and 23-year-old Chance Jordan, both of Lamar, were taken into custody.

Probable Cause Affidavits have been submitted to the Barton County Prosecutor.