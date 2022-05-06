LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar man was sentenced to 10 years for his role in a 2019 drug raid.

Judge Gayle Crane sentenced Ryan Braker to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Thursday, May 5th.

Back in July 18th, 2019, Braker and two other Lamar men were present when a search warrant was served at a Lamar home where they found 31 firearms and methamphetamine.

The warrant was carried out by multiple LE departments: Lamar PD, Barton County Deputies, and ODET.

Braker is await transportation to the Department. His case was transferred to Jasper County on a change of venue from Barton County.