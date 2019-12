LAMAR, Mo.–A Lamar man is dead after crashing into a fence last night in Barton county.

At around 10:35 P.M. Glenn S. Manka was travelling northbound on US 160 when he ran off the roadway.

The 49-year-old then struck a fence and came to a complete stop in a nearby field.

The Barton County Coroner pronounced Manka dead at the scene.