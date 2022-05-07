LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar is celebrating Harry S. Truman’s 138th birthday.

Today was Truman Day, which was held outside the President’s birthplace at 11th and Truman street.

The Barton County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Harry S. Truman Birthplace State Historic Site to celebrate the 33rd President.

They closed off the street and had close to 40 vendors in attendance selling a variety of items along with World War I and World War II re-enactors.

Families could enter into contests like the baby show, the Truman’s got talent show and the dog show.

“It’s important to recognize that Lamar has so many legendary beginnings, Harry S. Truman included. He was the 33rd President of the United States and he was born right here at home. So its great to celebrate that and invite all our of friends to partake in the festivities of this beautiful day,” said Astra Ferris, CEO, Barton County Chamber of Commerce.

The community also had the chance to tour Truman’s birthplace and learn about what life was like back in the day.