Lamar hosts Christian youth rally

LAMAR, Mo. — Youth from the four state area gather in Lamar for a faith and betterment rally.

The Lamar Ministerial Alliance held a worship service and rally at the Thiebaud Auditorium.

Youth groups and teens sang worship songs and heard from keynote speaker, Willie Robertson.

Robertson is the C.E.O. Of Duck Commander and starred on A&E’s Duck Dynasty.

He hopes to inspire kids in the four states to be the positive change for their families, schools, and communities.

Willie Robertson, Duck Commander C.E.O., says, “I’m from a small town, you know we’re from a small town in Louisiana, and so there’s some similarities there. Hopefully, I can inspire someone and somebody to see that. I’ll talk about my faith and how that’s been such a vital part of our lives, and you know we’ve been able to spread that really all over the world.”

Willie also spoke to the adults about his upbringing, faith, and business ventures at the community fair service tonight, which kicked off the Lamar Free Fair.