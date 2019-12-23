Lamar homes tour showcases area architecture

LAMAR, Mo. — Four southwest Missouri families open their homes for neighbors to see.

The Lamar Chamber of Commerce held a Christmas homes tour on Sunday.

With the purchase of a ticket, visitors could walk through four different homes that showcase different styles throughout the town.

Each home shares a piece of Lamar’s history that may be known to older residents or can be passed down to younger generations.

Brian and Camma Griffith, say, “Well, this house originally was willed to my parents. She wasn’t a relative, but she was a very close friend, and she’s been a part of the community her entire life. Her name was Eda May Combs, and so this house is very special home to a lot of people.”

The money raised from the home tour ticket sales will go back to the Lamar Chamber for scholarships.