Lamar Free Fair celebrates 76th year

LAMAR, Mo. — The fun continues at the Lamar Free Fair.

Saturday’s events included an art exhibition, rotary parade and an antique car, truck, and motorcycle show.

This year marks 76 years for Lamar’s beloved fair.

Attendees say they come back every year because it’s great to connect with old friends and just have a good time.

Freeman Lollar, car show participant, says, “Well, I love to see the fair and come to it because I get to see a lot of my old friends.”

Matthew Dumm, fair attendee, says, “What’s bringing me back now is just for my kids to come back and enjoy it, like I enjoyed it. They meet all of their friends here. It’s a big social event. Again, it’s just good clean fun.”

Attendees had the chance to vote on what they thought the best vehicle in the show was.

The person that received the most votes won a prize.

The Lamar Free Fair is set to conclude on Sunday, September 1 , with a youth horse show.