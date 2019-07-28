Lamar First Assembly 3rd Annual Refuel

LAMAR, Mo.

As kids prepare to head back to school, one local church leads the community in an outreach effort.

Today the Lamar community united for its 3rd Annual Refuel.

Lamar’s First Assembly organized the event as a way to reach out to area residents and give back.

The church handed out 200 backpacks to kids at the event.

And 10 gas cards were also drawn for families in need.

Church members say this would not be possible without the partnership with local organizations like Convoy of Hope and Murphy Dealership.

” The parking lot is full in the front and back and what we see here, that’s our goal. We want Lamar to know that there’s people here who love them and care for them. This reaches our local community and that’s our goal. So that’s very exciting to me as a pastor.”said Mark Garfield, Lead Pastor, Lamar First Assembly

Garfield says his ministry is able to hold events like these with the help of many volunteers from the congregation.

He adds he wants people to see the hand of God through the work they are performing.