LAMAR, Mo. — People gathered in Lamar to honor a member of the community who passed away.



Saturday afternoon kicked off the Willie Graham Memorial Car Show.



It was put together by Lamar Cruise Night following the passing of Graham who was a prominent member of the club.



The event featured food and several different competitions with proceeds going towards the Barton County Memorial Park at the old Barton County Hospital grounds.



“He was a very giving gentleman, if you needed something he was always there for you.” says Gordon Godfrey, Lamar Cruise Night Elected President, “I think this is great, it’s a good representation of Willie, who he was. It’s just our way to give back to the community of Lamar, give back to the memorial park, its all veteran-centered. There were 69 Barton Countians killed during World War II, and those will be put in our cornerstone area, our 69 area by the flag pole.”



A bench to honor Graham has been installed at memorial park.



The anticipated completion date of the park is September 17th.