Lamar community holds fundraiser for medical bills of boy injured in ATV accident

LAMAR, Mo. — Friends and family hit the green at Jeremy’s Creek in support of a Lamar boy.

The Lamar community hosted a golf and bean bag tournament, as well as auctions for the town’s own Troy Onstott.

Ten-year-old Troy was injured in an ATV accident on July 3 and is still recovering at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.

So, the entire community came together to help the Onstott family in any way they could.

Jordan Maberry, event organizer, says, “I created a Facebook post with some help of [the tech savvy younger generation] and it just went viral because of how great the Onstott’s are, so nothing we did that was anything special. We just put a post out and because of the great people they are is why it went as crazy as it has, pretty incredible.”

Organizers say they don’t have a goal in mind of funds raised; they just want to help Troy with his financial burden.