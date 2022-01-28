LAMAR, Mo. — A local aquatic center will be closing its doors indefinitely.

In a release from Lamar’s City Administrator, Rusty Rives, Lamar’s Aquatic Center will close effective March 1st, 2022.

Rives cited issues with the center’s ability to hold water and other mechanical issues that have popped up in recent years. For these reasons, the leisure pool specifically was closed for two of the past three years – but now it’s extending to the rest of the facility.

In a special meeting on Wednesday (Jan. 26th), Lamar City Council made the decision to close the center. This comes after a report prepared by Water’s Edge Aquatic Design out of Lenexa, Kansas which detailed known problems with center’s three pools (leisure pool, competition pool, and an indoor pool). The report included a list of repairs and rebuilding options and their costs.

Rives said in the release the council will reconvene on a development plan in a future meeting.