Lafayette House seeing shortage of shelter supplies

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lafayette House, located at 1809 S. Connor Avenue in Joplin, is a safe haven for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and substance use disorders.

The organization serves more than 1,300 people in Southwest Missouri each year, “offering professional, compassionate and trauma-informed services for adults, children and families,” according to their website.

This holiday season, Lafayette House is in need of shelter supplies.

“With the number of people that we’ve seen over the last several weeks, we are having somewhat of a shortage on shelter supplies. We always need things like towels, twin-sized sheets, pillows, those kind of things for people who are living with us,” said Louise Secker, development director of Lafayette House.

Aside from towels, sheets and pillows, their needs also include things like toothpaste, disinfectant wipes, diapers, hair brushes, socks, backpacks and more. These supplies help Lafayette House provide basic services to those in need.

Due to the pandemic, the organization is seeing some changes this year in the way it operates.

“The pandemic has affected us primarily because we’ve kind of changed our services some so that we can spread our clients out more when they’re in the building. We try to keep families real separate from each other in the living quarters,” said Secker. “We’re serving our meals a little differently, obviously doing a lot of cleaning sanitizing, and limiting the number of volunteers in the building.”

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off supplies directly at Lafayette House. Outside of business hours, you can drop off donations at Second Chances Resale, located at 802 E. 15th St. in Joplin.

You can also make financial donations through their website or donate using their Amazon wish list.

Lafayette House is available 24/7, everyday of the year for those in need of help.

Call (417) 782-1772 or (800) 416-1772 if you are in need of Lafayette House’s services.