The Lafayette House is in need of Christmas wish list items

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lafayette House in Joplin could use some help fulfilling its Christmas wish list.

It’s not just games and toys the nonprofit is also in need of cleaning supplies, sheets, towels, socks, underwear and sweatpants for adults and children.

The facility provides women and children, who are experiencing domestic violence or substance abuse, a safe place to stay.

“The last several years we have had several families with children here on Christmas morning. So its nice to be able to provide them with some gifts to open while they’re here and make the day as celebratory and normal as possible,” said Louise Secker, Lafayette House Development Director.

Donations can be dropped off at the house during regular business hours.

It’s located at 1809 South Connor Avenue.