JOPLIN, Mo. — Lafayette House in Joplin is helping its former residents get back on their feet.

Officials are creating “Welcome Home” baskets for former residents who are getting their own place.

The nonprofit could use some help in the form of donated items — plates, silverware, and other home necessities.

“Most of our ladies go to some kind of transitional living once they leave us. We work to help them have this basket for when they take that first step into their new home,” said Jamie Jeffcoat, Direct Service Coordinator for SUD.

“It’s a big huge endevor to think if you have to set up your whole house again. Not only are you having to buy furniture, bedding, cleaning supplies, but you have to restock your kitchen,” added Linnea Hanshaw, Direct Services Coordinator for the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Program.

Items can be dropped off at the House during regular business hours.

It’s located at 1809 South Connor Avenue.