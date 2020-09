LABETTE COUNTY, Kans. — The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is unable to take 911 calls temporarily.

An issue with the service provider, CenturyLink, has made emergency calls to the Office difficult or impossible.

The problem mainly affects those in the Oswego and Altamont area.

The Sheriff’s Office non-emergent line is working at 795-2565. If you are unable to get through to Labette County 911 you can try 620-795-2565 or Parson’s PD at 620-421-7060.