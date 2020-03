LABETTE, Kan. — Labette Community College students can expect to see a slight increase in tuition next school year.

The board of trustees recently voted to increase tuition by four dollars per credit hour.

This change would only effect in-state students.

There were motions to only increase tuition either by two or three dollars, however both of those motions failed.

The increase was passed in a four to one motion.

The new price per credit hour will be $109 for students.