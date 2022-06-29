NEOSHO, Mo. — A celebration involving expansion was held Wednesday in Neosho.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the La-Z-Boy distribution facility. Officials say the company first broke ground in Neosho in the 1960s.

Today marked the end of the first phase of an expansion project. One that now includes new restrooms, break rooms, offices, and a cafeteria for employees.

The goal is to help it be more innovative, effective, and efficient.

“It’ll provide some benefits to the Neosho Facility as well as some of our other facilities. We have a manufacturing facility in Siloam Springs, which is very close by, which will also help us there and then just gain some efficiencies throughout all of our supply chain at La-Z-Boy,” said Brendon Barnes, Senior General Manager, La-Z-Boy, Neosho Facility.

“Neosho has been with us for like 50 years. It’s our second-oldest facility. It’s a high-performing facility with very talented individuals, and so it continues to be a really important part of our overall footprint,” said Melinda Whittington, President and CEO of La-Z-Boy Inc.

Phase two of the project is expected to be finished by this time next year.