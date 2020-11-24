La Russell to host Annual Pump Lighting

A small town about 30 miles outside Joplin is to host their annual pump lighting tradition this week. Thanksgiving evening La Russell, Missouri will host their 11th Annual Pump Lighting and Parade at 5 p.m.

The lighting and parade are in commemoration of the 114-population town’s water pump that sits in the center of its main street. The celebration’s theme is “Everything Good in the World” and it will take place Thursday, November 26. This year’s grand marshal will be John Hacker.

“We’d just like to invite everyone out to the pump lighting and parade,” said Linda Heman, La Russell resident. “It’s a good time. Takes longer to get to La Russell than it does for the whole parade. It’s two blocks long. It was one block, but it’s gotten so big we had to go two blocks.”

The celebration is known to draw over 500 attendants, though this year is expected to possibly draw a smaller turnout due to COVID-19 restrictions. Attendants are requested to wear masks for the celebration and to follow social distancing guidelines. Those who feel at-risk are asked to stay home or watch from their cars.

La Russell is also selling masks with the text “Pump Lighting 2020” on them, which are free with a $5 donation each. The proceeds go toward the parade and reunion.

Heman said the town is still accepting entries for the parade.