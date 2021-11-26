La Russell fire leaves two hospitalized

LA RUSSELL, Mo. — Two people are in a Springfield hospital tonight — after a structure fire in Jasper County.

It happened just before 8 this morning in La Russell. Jasper county authorities were called to a residence off Locust Street. They say it was a small dwelling next to a trailer home that was being remodeled.

A man and a woman inside suffered burns and were air lifted to Springfield. Crews had the fire under control in less than 20-minutes. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

