KSN 16 BIG 3 stories of week #3 K9 on Frisco Trail, #2 100mph SEK chase, #1 Wrong way on turnpike Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

(KSN 16 STUDIOS) - BiG 3 Joplin News First stories of the week on KSN 16 Local News Today -- #3 Wed night K9 on the Frisco Trail #2 100mph SEK chase, K9 Holi gets a pup cup #1 Wrong way driver on turnpike BONUS Black Hawk Helicopters land in Joplin.

(KSN 16 STUDIOS) -- Erin Sullivan and Chase Bullman welcome us into the studio to share our most-watched stories.

#3 Wednesday evening K9 & MANHUNT ON FRISCO TRAIL WEBB CITY

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/local-news/k9-and-manhunt-along-frisco-trail-in-webb-city-multi-agencies-assist-wednesday-evening/2005117956

#2 Last Friday SEK 100MPH CHASE & K9 HOLI GETS PUP CUP

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/100-mph-se-kansas-police-pursuit-crossed-into-mo-ending-with-jasco-k9-assistance-in-manhunt/1995088136

#1 Early Mother's Day morning WRONG WAY DRIVER ON TURNPIKE

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/breaking-wrong-way-driver-on-turnpike-between-joplin-and-miami-no-survivors-in-final-crash/1997959880

BONUS BLACK HAWK Heli's at the Joplin Airport were traveling back to NY from TX

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/joplin-news-first/uh-60-black-hawk-helicopters-land-at-joplin-regional-airport-for-potty-break-thursday/1994266210