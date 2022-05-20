CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled in a Crawford County lawsuit worth tens of millions of dollars.

The Justices ruled in favor of Gene Bicknell’s claim he was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006.

State tax officials had alleged he was still a Kansas resident at the time, meaning he owed state taxes on the sale of hundreds of Pizza Hut restaurants. Bicknell fought the tax bill and eventually paid $48 million while disputing the legitimacy of the bill.

A Crawford County decision upheld Bicknell’s claim, but an appellate court decision reversed that.

Friday’s decision by the State Supreme Court confirms Bicknell was a Florida resident and does not owe resident taxes on the sale of his restaurants.