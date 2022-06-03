PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area city says thanks to their federal lawmaker for coming up with some funding for an important infrastructure project.

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was the guest speaker at the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center in Pittsburg.

Moran was able to secure $3 million for the building of a new wastewater treatment plant that will eventually replace the current one, which is already 50 years old.

While that doesn’t cover the entire cost of the new facility, Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall says it will certainly help.

Moran was also able to come up with $235,000 for the city’s police department so they can upgrade their tasers and virtual reality training system.

“That will train them to be more skilled in use of force tactics or de-escalation tactics and just ultimately, it will make our officers better-trained individuals to better serve the needs of our community,” said Brent Narges, Pittsburg Police Chief.

“He’s putting in $3 million from his earmark. There’s another million coming, and I think we’ve got the state’s in for about five or six so you know, we’re up to almost $10 million which is 25% of the cost so we’re very lucky,” said Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager.

Hall says the city hopes to break ground on the new wastewater facility sometime in 2024.