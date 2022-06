KANSAS — The unemployment figure in one of the Four States has reached a historic point.

The unemployment rate in Kansas has hit 2.3%, the lowest level in Sunflower State history.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas now boasts the sixth-lowest figure in the country.

Kansas governor laura kelly credits job creation, business investment, and workforce development as some of the reasons behind the statistics.

The U.S. unemployment rate stands at 3.6%.