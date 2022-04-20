ERIE, Kans. — Kansas lawmakers are getting constituent input before they head back to Topeka next week.

Kansas Senator Virgil Peck kicked-off his “Listening Tour” this morning in Erie. State Representative Ken Collins was also there.

They spoke about what has happened during this current legislative session. Subjects included “The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” food assistance, and gambling.

“It helps me to know as a legislator what is on the mind of Kansans, how can I best represent them, also it’s good for me to communicate to citizens, some of the things that we’re looking at and why they’re an issue,” said Senator Peck, (R) District 15.

Senator Peck also made stops in Chanute and Parsons today.

Tomorrow, he’ll be in Altamont and Oswego. On Friday — Caney, Cherryvale and Coffeyville.