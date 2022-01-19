KS Fire Marshall to investigate Girard fire

GIRARD, Kans. — Girard Police and Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday.

The residence, 205 N. Ozark St., was aflame near the back when first responders arrived at the scene. The residents were able to get outside which included two adults and children.

No injuries were reported.

The Crawford County District 4 Fire Department, The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Crawford County EMS all assisted at the scene.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office was contacted to investigate.