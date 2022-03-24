KODE — Behavioral health is front and center as Ozark Center kicks off a monthly program to help educate the community.

“Innovative Solutions is a series of educational opportunities, interactive in nature, that really has its focus on the fact that the community has a huge role to play in being able to help individuals overcome whatever challenges they might have, other mental health or substance use nature,” said Del Camp, Ozark Ct. Chief Clinical Ofc.

The goal is both to build understanding of these issues but also to share the resources that are available to help patients who need them. The first session focused on substance use disorders.

“Tonight we talked about, why can’t you just quit and those who suffer from a variety of substance use disorders. It could be the key, the answer to that question couldn’t be the key to support those that we, we think so much about and love in our families and friends,” he continued.

Topics will range from eating disorders and autism to addiction and veterans mental health.

“I think it’s really designed for people who are important to you. So it could be a spouse, it could be a child in your family. It could be a good friend, could be a colleague or co worker,” Del Camp added.

The monthly program will take place on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., generally at Hope Spring or Will’s Place.

For more information follow this link.