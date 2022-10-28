SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in cases of a common virus. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that sends thousands of young children and babies to the hospital every year in the United States.

A pediatrician with Cox Health Medical Center South in Springfield says that 50% of the children in the pediatric wing of the hospital have the virus. This time last year, only 20 to 25% of the patients had it. He tells us what symptoms parents should look out for and when to seek medical attention.

“It’s really important they pay attention to how their kids are breathing. If you see them breathing really fast or if they are retracting in between the spaces, between the spaces in the ribs, or just under their rib cage. If they go several hours without drinking or wanting to drink or eat, then it would be good to take them to an Urgent Care or to the ER or to see their Primary Care Physician,” said Dr. Kofi Asare-Bawuah, Assistant Medical Director, Cox South.

He also reminds us this virus mainly spreads through direct contact, making it an especially important time of year to wash your hands.