JOPLIN, Mo. — Donations are still pouring in for the families of three Joplin officers shot in March.

Wednesday’s special presentation was from the Knights of Columbus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The group donated $2,000 to the Fraternal Order of Police Southwest Missouri Regional Lodge.

The funds will go the families of fallen Corporal Ben Cooper and fallen Officer Jake Reed, as well as Officer Hirshey as he continues to heal from his injury.

“It is our pleasure and our duty, we feel, to do this, to support the people and the police in our area, because it’s important that these guys know that we have their back. We support them and we do really appreciate everything that they do for us,” said Bob Schroer, Deputy Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus – St. Mary’s.

The money was raised through a fish dinner the Knights of Columbus held back in April.