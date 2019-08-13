KNEO radio station attacked by ransomware

A local Christian radio station is hacked with ransomware that corrupted all of the station’s audio files.

The staff of KNEO became aware of the system breakdown Sunday afternoon. The station’s general manager, Mark Taylor, said they had received threats and demands for $100 thousand, but they did not pay and did their best to keep the hackers at bay by having IT technicians work on the issue

The problem was traced back to to Russia, because the type of software used in the attack was similar to what was used to penetrate top government agency computers.

“For what we do here at KNEO Radio, it’s just another challenge that will make us come back stronger than ever,”

KNEO may sound a little different, but remain on the air while their IT team works to restore their programming and audio files.